scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Shahid Kapoor calls Kriti Sanon ‘annoying, over enthu co-passenger’, as they return to Mumbai after shooting their first film together. See pics

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are reportedly working on a film together for producer Dinesh Vijan.

Kriti Sanon- Shahid KapoorKriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor have shared fun pictures from their flight together. (Photos: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Krii Sanon and Shahid Kapoor returned to Mumbai on the same flight after shooting their first film together. They took to social media to share pictures and videos of their time together.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a selfie with Shahid and wrote, “KS & SK 💕.” The two are reportedly shooting for an untitled film under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films banner. The yet-to-be-titled movie will mark the first collaboration between the Jersey and Mimi stars. The film is directed by debutant Amit Joshi, and is reportedly a love story with robots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In another post shared by Kriti, she wished her fans and social media followers a very merry Christmas.

Kriti sanon- Shahid Kapoor Screengrab of Kriti Sanon’s Instagram story.

Shahid also shared a fun video on Instagram story, and wrote, “When you have a really annoying and over enthu (enthusiastic) co-passenger.”

Shahid Kapoor- Kriti Sanon Screengrab of Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story.

Videos of Kriti and Shahid exiting the Mumbai airport together were later shared on paparazzi accounts.

The Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor-starrer will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and in Europe, and the shoot will conclude sometime in April next year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 11:29:07 am
Next Story

NHAI land acquisition row: Punjab and Haryana HC asks Nawanshahr sub-divisional magistrate to appear in court

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close