Shahid Kapoor calls Kriti Sanon ‘annoying, over enthu co-passenger’, as they return to Mumbai after shooting their first film together. See pics

Krii Sanon and Shahid Kapoor returned to Mumbai on the same flight after shooting their first film together. They took to social media to share pictures and videos of their time together.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a selfie with Shahid and wrote, “KS & SK 💕.” The two are reportedly shooting for an untitled film under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films banner. The yet-to-be-titled movie will mark the first collaboration between the Jersey and Mimi stars. The film is directed by debutant Amit Joshi, and is reportedly a love story with robots.

In another post shared by Kriti, she wished her fans and social media followers a very merry Christmas.

Shahid also shared a fun video on Instagram story, and wrote, “When you have a really annoying and over enthu (enthusiastic) co-passenger.”

Videos of Kriti and Shahid exiting the Mumbai airport together were later shared on paparazzi accounts.

The Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor-starrer will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and in Europe, and the shoot will conclude sometime in April next year.