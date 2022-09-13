Shahid Kapoor says Kabir Singh became a family film despite being ‘edgy and aggressive’

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently dubbed Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda‘s Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy, a ‘family film’. Shahid also opened up about the box office failure of his recent film Jersey, which was also a remake of a south film.

Kabir Singh was rated ‘A’ by the Central Board of Film Certification, and dealt with several serious themes, such as alcoholism and abuse. The film also attracted controversy for a scene involving physical violence against Kiara Advani’s character. Despite the mediocre reviews, Kabir Singh minted Rs 377 crore worldwide. A certain section of the audiences also called the film misogynistic. However, Shahid has now said that the film was adored by families.

“My last film, Kabir Singh, was technically an adult film, but the number of people who have liked it and watched it with their families is unbelievable. Somehow, it made it to the family space despite being edgy and aggressive,” Shahid said in an interview with Bombay Times.

The actor also opened up on Jersey’s commercial failure and threw light on why the filmmakers kept pushing the film’s release date during the pandemic. Jersey, also starring Mrunal Thakur, was postponed twice before finally releasing in theatres in April 2022. Calling postponing the film’s release date, “a right call,” Shahid said, “It was prudent to release a film at a time when the mood of the people was about choosing health over entertainment.”

Shahid recently spoke about how he wanted Jersey to be a direct-to-digital release due to the delay. He told Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan, “When in December it didn’t happen (the release of the film), I was really thinking that should we just straight go to digital now.”

Shahid is all set to make his digital debut with Raj and DK’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Farzi which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.