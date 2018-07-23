Shahid Kapoor buys luxurious duplex for Rs 55.60 crore

Shahid Kapoor’s new duplex is located on 42nd and 43rd floors of skyscraper Three Sixty West. Shahid Kapoor’s new duplex is located on 42nd and 43rd floors of skyscraper Three Sixty West.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has, reportedly, bought a duplex in Mumbai’s Worli area. According to DNA, the duplex cost him Rs 55.60 crore and is located on the 42nd and 43rd floors of skyscraper Three Sixty West.

The publication further reports that the property was registered in the name of Shahid Pankaj Kapoor and Mira Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shahid and wife Mira are waiting for the birth of their second child after Misha. The couple celebrated Mira’s second baby shower last Sunday. The celebration which took place at their residence in Mumbai was attended by close friends and family members, including Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. He is currently shooting for Shree Narayan Singh directorial Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Shahid has worked with Shraddha before in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider.

