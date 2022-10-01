Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter dance their heart out in new video as mom Neliima Azeem admires them from a corner

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his half-brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, often share videos of them having fun together. From taking trips to just being goofy, both Ishaan and Shahid set sibling goals and how. The actor duo have posted a new video of them dancing together, and this time, the video has a special appearance by their mother Neliima Azeem.

Shahid and Ishaan are seen matching steps and dancing to Michael Jackson’s song ‘Smooth Criminal’. As they dance, Neliima can be seen in the background, admiring her sons. Although she has a blink-and-miss appearance, it was duly noted by their fans. Shahid captioned the video, “MJ in PJ”. Check out the video:

Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput, is in love with their new home. The couple recently moved into a new apartment in Mumbai’s Worli area. Mira, through her social media stories, has been giving glimpses of the house. She uploaded a picture of herself sitting in the living room like royalty, and captioned it as, “Who knows? Is this the start of something wonderful and new?”

She also uploaded Instagram stories from her new kitchen, and wrote, “My kitchen is obsession is real.” In another Instagram story, she wrote, “US veggies. Love our daal #proteinduh”.

Mira had also shared a video of the piano room, in which she was seen playing a melody. She wrote, “Back to playing the piano and getting the hang of it. I learnt this off a YouTube tutorial but I realise I prefer reading music than watching it being played! Every evening once the kids are asleep and I’m done with the day, I’ve been practising.. I think I’ve found my spot.”

Shahid and Mira bought a duplex house in Mumbai’s Worli area in 2018. The house is said to be worth Rs 58 crore. They were supposed to move earlier but the construction work was delayed due to the pandemic.