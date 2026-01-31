‘Bollywood is not making good films’: Shahid Kapoor says the trend of ‘manufactured’ marketing is hampering cinema

Over the last few years, there has been increasing debate about how doom scrolling has affected attention spans, with many suggesting that people no longer have the patience for long-form entertainment. Some even cite it as one of the reasons as to why Bollywood is going through a downward spiral, as audiences seem less inclined to watch films. However, Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his next film O’Romeo, recently spoke at length about the same but added that the current struggles of the film industry can’t just be blamed on “low attention spans.”

In a conversation with Prakhar Gupta on his YouTube channel, he said, “See, the candle is burning from both ends. The audience is losing patience; their minds can’t focus. They need stimulation, they need breaks, because it’s a dopamine hit. The creators are doing the same to themselves, so when they try to focus and work, their ability to create is compromised. It’s not that the audience doesn’t want to watch films; it’s also that we are not making as many good films as we should. So it’s a two-way process.”