Shahid Kapoor turns 39: From Mira Rajput to Alia Bhatt, family and friends wish the Jersey actor

Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for Jersey. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for Jersey. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy with the shooting of Jersey, turned 39 on Tuesday. From wife Mira Rajput and younger brother Ishaan Khatter to actor Alia Bhatt and producer Bhushan Kumar, several B-town celebrities took to social media to wish Shahid.

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie with Shahid. Along with the selfie, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.” Ishaan also took to Instagram and shared two clicks. He wrote, “OG Mere #bademiya. Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan.” Their mother Neelima Azeem also wished Shahid with a comment, “Happy birthday my jaan.”

Wife Mira Rajput posted an adorable selfie with Shahid Kapoor in her Instagram stories to wish him on his birthday. Wife Mira Rajput posted an adorable selfie with Shahid Kapoor in her Instagram stories to wish him on his birthday.

Shahid Kapoor’s Shaandaar and Udta Punjab co-star Alia Bhatt shared a click on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Happy bday my dearest Shahid Kapoor!!! Love love love you to the moon and back.”

Others who wished Shahid Kapoor included actor Rohit Roy, producer Bhushan Kumar, singer-music composer Ankit Tiwari, Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra and Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani.

Here are all the celebrities who wished Shahid Kapoor:

Alia Bhatt shared a click with Shahid Kapoor in her Instagram stories to wish him. Alia Bhatt shared a click with Shahid Kapoor in her Instagram stories to wish him.

Here’s wishing the cool dude, actor par excellence, solid human and above all, my biking partner a very happppy birthday.. love you broman ❤️ @shahidkapoor 🤗

Have a fabulous year ahead! pic.twitter.com/djWRMhNpgk — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) February 25, 2020

Our one and only #KabirSingh, wishing more success to you each year! Happy Birthday @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/ztXpDov8ty — Murad Khetani (@MuradKhetani) February 25, 2020

Many happy returns of the day @shahidkapoor. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! Looking forward to making many more blockbusters with you. Happy birthday. — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) February 25, 2020

Here’s wishing you many many happy returns of the day @shahidkapoor! 🎉 May success, good health and happiness always be your companion 😊 #HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) February 25, 2020

Throwback to older memories and always celebrating new ones ! Happy happy bday @shahidkapoor have the best day and year ahead bro ! Much love always 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/64UWUVISoB — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) February 25, 2020

Shahid Kapoor cut his birthday cake on the sets of Jersey with wife Mira Rajput and father Pankaj Kapur by his side.

He cut the cake. This is awesome scene. You look 25 years old brother. Many many happy birthday to you @shahidkapoor. Be happy all your life and keep us entertained like this.#HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/JwA5Uc4lXE — RAJENDRA (@RajendraSasha) February 25, 2020

Shahid, who won a lot of critical appreciation for playing a heartbroken, alcoholic doctor in Kabir Singh last year, will next be seen in Jersey. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film by the same name, being helmed by the original director Gowtham Tinnanuri. Shahid plays a cricketer in the Jersey.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd