Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Shahid Kapoor turns 39: From Mira Rajput to Alia Bhatt, family and friends wish the Jersey actor

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 25, 2020 1:43:14 pm
shahid kapoor photos Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for Jersey. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy with the shooting of Jersey, turned 39 on Tuesday. From wife Mira Rajput and younger brother Ishaan Khatter to actor Alia Bhatt and producer Bhushan Kumar, several B-town celebrities took to social media to wish Shahid.

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie with Shahid. Along with the selfie, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.” Ishaan also took to Instagram and shared two clicks. He wrote, “OG Mere #bademiya. Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan.” Their mother Neelima Azeem also wished Shahid with a comment, “Happy birthday my jaan.”

mira rajput wishes shahid kapoor birthday Wife Mira Rajput posted an adorable selfie with Shahid Kapoor in her Instagram stories to wish him on his birthday.

OG ❤️ Mere #bademiya 🔥 Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan

Shahid Kapoor’s Shaandaar and Udta Punjab co-star Alia Bhatt shared a click on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Happy bday my dearest Shahid Kapoor!!! Love love love you to the moon and back.”

Others who wished Shahid Kapoor included actor Rohit Roy, producer Bhushan Kumar, singer-music composer Ankit Tiwari, Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra and Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani.

Here are all the celebrities who wished Shahid Kapoor:

alia bhatt wishes shahid kapoor birthday Alia Bhatt shared a click with Shahid Kapoor in her Instagram stories to wish him.

Shahid Kapoor cut his birthday cake on the sets of Jersey with wife Mira Rajput and father Pankaj Kapur by his side.

Shahid, who won a lot of critical appreciation for playing a heartbroken, alcoholic doctor in Kabir Singh last year, will next be seen in Jersey. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film by the same name, being helmed by the original director Gowtham Tinnanuri. Shahid plays a cricketer in the Jersey.

