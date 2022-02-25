On Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, revisiting his best moments with wife Mira Rajput

As Shahid Kapoor turned a year older on February 24, he got the sweetest wish from wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, who called him her ‘life’. While Shahid has played several roles on the big screen, in his real life, he calls himself a ‘simple family man’. He married Mira Rajput in an arranged marriage setup and the two are quite the power couple.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and became parents of daughter Misha Kapoor in the year 2016. They welcomed son Zain Kapoor in 2018. The couple has always been vocal about how they keep a balance and lead a simple life together.

Shahid is a doting father and made news when he took a paternity break after his daughter Misha was born. Before Misha’s birth, Shahid once shared how he just wants to be with his wife when the child arrives and ‘enjoy the moments’. He said that ‘these are feelings you experience perhaps once or twice in a life,’ the actor said, “I will not shoot for at least a month. I want to be there in the last few days of the pregnancy.”

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor had told Hello! magazine about their equation. “We both are sounding boards to each other. Obviously, he is working and there is a lot more he has been exposed to, there are so many more decisions that he must take even at work day by day. But we do discuss it all, and I think he does appreciate and value my opinion because it’s different, I am an outsider, I am the audience in the relationship, and he is the star,” said Mira.

Shahid agreed that the two ‘communicate very well.’ “She makes me want to be a better person and that shows that she is a really good person,” said Shahid once about his wife.

Shahid always said how getting married made his life better. “I am in a very happy space. It’s a new beginning. Everything changes after marriage. You become a man. You feel responsible. When you are on your own, you feel, ‘It’s all good. Life’s going on.'”

The actor added that he loves the fact that he goes back home to ‘a normal person, who talks about normal things’. The actor had also added that Mira sometimes tells him, “I’m not interested in what’s happening in your industry. Let’s discuss what we are doing for lunch tomorrow or where are we going.”

Shahid and Mira have a 13-year age gap but they share an amazing chemistry. Mira once shared in an interview that just like any other marriage, they have fights, they get along well, they laugh a lot, they raise their children together and are best of friends.

Here’s wishing a happy birthday to Shahid Kapoor!