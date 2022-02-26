scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Shahid Kapoor hosts birthday dinner at home; Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter attend

Ishaan Khatter, his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, and rumoured Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebration.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 26, 2022 9:32:36 am
shahid kapoor birthdayShahid Kapoor turned 41 on Friday.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 41st birthday with his family and close friends on Friday with a small birthday party. Those who attended the party included his brother Ishaan Khatter, Ishaan’s rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, Jersey producer Aman Gill and rumoured Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Gehraiyaan star Ananya shared a couple of photos from the party. She posted a picture with Mira Kapoor and wrote, “My Gal”. She also shared a photo with birthday boy Shahid and wished him as she captioned it, “Happy birthday sash! Bestestest <3”

ananya panday Mira Kapoor and Ananya Panday spent time together at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday party. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) ananya panday shahid kapoor Ananya Panday wished Shahid Kapoor on his birthday. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Shahid’s Kabir Singh co-star and close friend Kiara Advani came to the party with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth. She was seen wearing a denim jacket on a white dress. Sidharth looked casual in his chequered shirt as she walked in for Shahid’s birthday bash.

Also see |On Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, revisiting his best moments with wife Mira Rajput
sidharth kiara advani Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani came together for Shahid Kapoor’s birthday celebration. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ishaan khatter Ishaan Khatter obliged for a selfie. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ananya ishaan Ananya Panday left the party with Ishaan Khatter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aman gill Jersey producer Aman Gill. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On Friday, Mira had wished her husband Shahid on his birthday on social media with some adorable pictures. Along with them, she wrote, “Happy Birthday life ❤️ May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage… 🤪 I love you 🍯 #mineforever #birthdaybumps.” She followed up her birthday post with a couple of other photos of herself with Shahid. “To many more sunsets together ☀️” Mira wrote in the caption.

 

Earlier on Friday, the couple was spotted with their children, Misha and Zain as they stepped out to celebrate the actor’s birthday.

shahid kapoor Shahid Kapoor spotted in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) mira kapoor Mira Kapoor carried her son Zain. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Shahid is waiting for the release of Jersey. The film will hit the theaters on April 14.

