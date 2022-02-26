Shahid Kapoor hosts birthday dinner at home; Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter attend

February 26, 2022 9:32:36 am
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 41st birthday with his family and close friends on Friday with a small birthday party. Those who attended the party included his brother Ishaan Khatter, Ishaan’s rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, Jersey producer Aman Gill and rumoured Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
Gehraiyaan star Ananya shared a couple of photos from the party. She posted a picture with Mira Kapoor and wrote, “My Gal”. She also shared a photo with birthday boy Shahid and wished him as she captioned it, “Happy birthday sash! Bestestest <3”
Shahid’s Kabir Singh co-star and close friend Kiara Advani came to the party with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth. She was seen wearing a denim jacket on a white dress. Sidharth looked casual in his chequered shirt as she walked in for Shahid’s birthday bash.
On Friday, Mira had wished her husband Shahid on his birthday on social media with some adorable pictures. Along with them, she wrote, “Happy Birthday life ❤️ May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage… 🤪 I love you 🍯 #mineforever #birthdaybumps.” She followed up her birthday post with a couple of other photos of herself with Shahid. “To many more sunsets together ☀️” Mira wrote in the caption.
Earlier on Friday, the couple was spotted with their children, Misha and Zain as they stepped out to celebrate the actor’s birthday.
On the work front, Shahid is waiting for the release of Jersey. The film will hit the theaters on April 14.
