Shahid Kapoor to turn biker for his next?

Shahid Kapoor is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Kabir Singh, which is an official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Now, we have learnt that ahead of Kabir Singh’s wrap, Shahid has bagged yet another film.

Advertising

A source informed Mumbai Mirror that Shahid has signed a project that will see him as a biker boy. In the film, the actor will be seen performing a lot of stunts.

“He will start bulking up for the role and will be sporting multiple looks. Biking is his passion and he is thrilled that he will finally get to drive a mean machine on the screen,” the source said.

Apparently, Shahid has already started his prep, which makes us wonder if that is why the actor has been showing off his obsession with his new bike that he has been flaunting on his Instagram account.

Advertising

Meanwhile, reports had earlier suggested that Shahid Kapoor will foray into a new world this year with Raja Krishna Menon, wherein he will turn a producer for a biopic on Manipuri boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh.