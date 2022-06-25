Shahid Kapoor is having the best time in Switzerland with wife Mira and kids, writes ‘heart his full’. See photos

Shahid Kapoor has finally taken a break and he is making sure that he makes every second count with his family. The actor is in Switzerland with wife Mira and kids – Misha and Zain. On Saturday, he shared a picture in which he is seen standing on the hilltop while Mira and the kids are resting. The family of four was seen enjoying the beautiful locales of Switzerland. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor spoke about the importance of being with people who make “your heart full.” “The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my 💗’s,” his caption read.

Mira Rajput has also been giving a glimpse of her Switzerland trip. Earlier this week, she shared a photo with Zain and called him a “serial photo bomber” as he made his appearance in one of Mira’s pictures. Earlier today, she gave a glimpse of her date with Shahid on Friday evening. “Dinner date with Amore Mio,” she captioned the post.

ALSO READ | This Shahid Kapoor song features in Ms Marvel wedding scene, fans have mixed feelings about it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor shared this selfie with wife Mira. Shahid Kapoor shared this selfie with wife Mira.

She continued, “Chesa Veglia is supposed to be one of the best restaurants in St Moritz, but what stood out for me wasn’t just how simple yet delicious the food was, but the way the atmosphere just enveloped us into Italian warmth and hospitality. Rustic atmosphere, wooden interiors and low ceilings take you back to a time where you may have wanted to belong. My favourite was the Pizza with Brie that I just couldn’t stop eating (crawled onto Shahid’s plate too). And I’m so glad the hotel wasn’t far because girl, these boots are not meant for walking.”

Shahid was last seen in Jersey. He is looking forward to Farzi, a series starring him with Rashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Earlier this month, Raashii Khanna said people will like her chemistry with Shahid in Farzi. She also promised that the audience will enjoy what they are going to see in the upcoming Raj and DK directorial. Shahid will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next.