Shahid Kapoor to show off his dancing skills again in Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Apart from being a good actor, Shahid Kapoor has impressed fans with his dance moves. The actor has yet again worn his dancing shoes after a long time for his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shahid shared a goofy picture on Instagram, wishing his fans good morning. He has often shared different moods of his character from the film, which narrates the story of a man’s fight against power distribution companies. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, who has completed her schedule for the film. Shahid and Shraddha will be seen together on screen for the second time. They appeared in Vishal Bharadwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider.

Apart from Shraddha, the film will also star Yami Gautam who plays a lawyer. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Yami said, “I play a lawyer in this film. When I heard the script, I was extremely excited because I have done legal studies in college. So, it was kind of reminiscing your college days. It is a very strong role.”

Meanwhile, Shahid, who started off 2018 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster film Padmaavat, is expecting his second child. The actor announced the news with a cute photo of daughter Misha.

