Shahid Kapoor gives Batti Gul Meter Chalu promotions a miss, says ‘being a parent is above all’

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who has not been able to take out time for promotions of his upcoming film Bati Gul Meter Chalu because of his children, says “being a parent is above all.” Shahid and his wife Mira recently welcomed their son Zain. They already have a two-year-old daughter Misha.

The actor on Wednesday took to Twitter to explain his absence from work.

He wrote, “The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just nine days to go for Batti Gul meter chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon.”

Helmed by Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, deals with electricity shortage and faulty billing, especially in rural parts of India.

The film is slated to release on September 21.

Post Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shree Narayan and Shahid Kapoor will collaborate for a biopic on the Father of the White Revolution in India, Dr Verghese Kurien.

