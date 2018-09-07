Shahid Kapoor reveals the name of Baby No. 2

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s baby boy has been named Zain Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s baby boy has been named Zain Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor on Friday took to Twitter to announce the name of his second child with wife Mira Rajput. Shahid wrote on Twitter, “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ❤️🙏.”

Shahid and Mira, who have a daughter Misha Kapoor, were blessed with a baby boy on September 5. The baby was born at Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai. Mira was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening and gave birth to a baby boy by late evening.

It is also Mira Rajput’s birthday today.



While Shahid and family were busy with the new baby in the hospital, the actor’s social media accounts were hacked on September 6. On Instagram, Shahid shared a statement on his story which read, “Hey guys, thank you for the wonderful wishes. My Instagram and Twitter had been hacked. Just got Insta back my team working on sorting Twitter. So please, know it’s not me and avoid ANY INTERACTION.”

Before announcing the baby’s name, Shahid tweeted, “Hey guys, finally I am back on twitter. Yes it was hacked. Kindly ignore any communication that came from my handle in the last 24 hours. 🙏”



Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azeem, brother Ishaan Khatter and Mira Rajput’s mother were seen at the hospital earlier. Talking to indianexpress.com, Neelima thanked everyone for all the love and said, “Both baby and Mira are god-blessingly doing well.” Later on Thursday, Shahid was spotted with daughter Misha outside the hospital.

