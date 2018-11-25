Shahid Kapoor shares first look as Kabir Singh

After flaunting his bearded look for a long time, Shahid Kapoor has yet again gone clean-shaven for his upcoming film Kabir Singh. The actor shared a photo on his Instagram where he can be seen wearing headphones, looking freshly shaved; taking us back to his younger days when the actor ruled the roost as the quintessential chocolate boy. This is the first photo of Shahid from the film, which is the remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Devarakonda in the lead.

Advertising

Kabir Singh also features Kiara Advani in a significant role. Shahid has already begun filming. Interestingly, before working on the film, both Shahid and Kiara teased their fans with the song “Urvashi.”

The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the Telugu version, which revolved around a medical student who falls in love with his junior.

A T-Series and Cine1 Studios production, Kabir Singh will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and Mussoorie. Shahid will be seen donning four different looks in the film.

Talking about the film, in an interview earlier with IANS, Shahid said, “I usually don’t watch too many films in Telugu and it surprised me with its tonality, rawness, simplicity and the fact that it was so real and believable. The character is very fascinating for me as an actor because the emotional arc… is very original. I loved it and Vijay Deverakonda, who played Arjun, did it so well.”