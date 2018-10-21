Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Arjun Reddy remake goes on floors

Arjun Reddy’s remake to be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the original film.

Kiara Advani is quite excited as Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake, starring the actor alongside Shahid Kapoor, goes on floors today. The actor took to Twitter and shared a photo of herself and Shahid from the recently released single “Urvashi”.

Along with the photo, Kiara wrote, “#WaitForIt This is NOT a still from the Arjun Reddy remake but our film shoot begins today!🙏🏼🙌🏼 wishing the team an amazinggg start!!! All the best @shahidkapoor @imvangasandeep @ashwinvarde @TSeries @MuradKhetani and team #ArjunReddy can’t wait to join you’ll super soon.”

Earlier, Shahid had said in an interview that he thoroughly enjoyed Arjun Reddy as a viewer.

“I usually don’t watch too many films in Telugu and it surprised me with its tonality, rawness, simplicity and the fact that it was so real and believable. The character is very fascinating for me as an actor because the emotional arc… is very original. I loved it and Vijay Deverakonda, who played Arjun, did it so well,” Shahid said in an IANS interview.

The original film, starring Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolved around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and the film showed how their relationship evolves.

Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also helmed the original critically-acclaimed Telugu blockbuster.

