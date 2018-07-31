Shahid Kapoor’s Arjun Reddy to release on June 21, 2019

Shahid Kapoor is set to play the titular role in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy Shahid Kapoor is set to play the titular role in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy

Bollywood remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, is set to release on June 21 next year. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original critically-acclaimed Telugu-language blockbuster, it will go on floors next month.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of T-Series, which is producing the film.

“@shahidkapoor starrer #ArjunReddy directed by @imvangasandeep produced by #BhushanKumar, @muradkhetani, Krishan Kumar & @ashwinvarde will hit theatres on 21st June 2019,” the tweet read.

The original film revolved around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves. The film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The movie faced criticism from several quarters for being regressive but was lauded for its honest portrayal of the title character.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App