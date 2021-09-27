Fan asks Shahid Kapoor ‘who is difficult to handle – kids or wife Mira Rajput’, his reply will leave you in splits

Not just Shahid Kapoor, even his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film Jersey. On Sunday, Shahid had shared that his film is all set to release in theaters on December 31. “This one is the most special yet,” he described the film as he shared the release date on the social media platforms. Shahid’s Jersey is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same name. The original starred Nani. Jersey also went onto win two awards at the prestigious 67th National Film Awards. The 2019 sports drama won in the best Telugu film and the best editing category.

On Monday, Shahid treated his fans to an impromptu Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter. When a fan asked how important is Jersey for Shahid, the actor replied that it is sure his “best filmmaking experience yet”, which he cannot wait for the fans to witness. He also termed Gowtam Tinnanuri as his “favourite” so far. Gowtam had made his debut with the Nani starrer.

Shahid was also all praise for Nani. In response to a Nani fan, Shahid said the actor inspired him to take up the role. “I think Nani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film,” Shahid wrote. While Telugu film starred Shraddha Srinath, the Hindi remake will see Mrunal Thakur sharing the screen space with Shahid. During his AMA, Shahid also mentioned Mrunal. “She is lovely. We had a great time. She is extremely talented and loads of fun,” Shahid said about his co-star.

As he spoke about Nani, a Samantha Akkineni fan had a question for Shahid. “How did you like performance of Samantha in The Family Man 2?” asked a fan. In response to the question, the actor replied, “Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time.”

As the AMA was coming to an end, Shahid bid goodbye to his fans on a quirky note. When a fan asked “Baccho ko sambhalna jyada mushkil hai ya biwi ko (Who is tougher to handle – kids or wife)?,” Shahid replied, “Lagta hai aapki shaadi nahi hue ab tak (I think you have not gotten married yet),” implying that the question is wrong. Shahid is married to Mira Rajput. The couple have two kids – Misha and Zain.

On the work front, Shahid recently shot for Raj and DK’s Amazon Prime Video series. The untitled project will also star Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi.