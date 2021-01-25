scorecardresearch
Monday, January 25, 2021
Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna to star in Raj and DK’s next

Shahid Kapoor shared selfies with Raj & DK and Raashi Khanna, hinting at his OTT project.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | January 25, 2021 3:20:58 pm
shahid kapoor new filmShahid Kapoor's next marks his first project with Raj and DK. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna are all set to play the lead roles in Raj & DK’s upcoming OTT project. Shahid shared a selfie with the filmmakers on Sunday with a caption that read, “It’s taking off. These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan.”

Raj and DK also shared a photo expressing their excitement about the new project.

On Monday morning, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to introduce Raashi Khanna as his co-star. He shared a selfie and wrote, “Welcome on board and thanks for letting me be part of your selfie. I feel blessed.”

shahid kapoor film Shahid Kapoor shared this selfie with Raj & DK. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) shahid kapoor photos Shahid Kapoor with Raashi Khanna. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

In response to Shahid’s comment, Raashi wrote, “You are welcome. I will make sure you are seen half only in all our scenes.”

The project will mark the first collaboration of Raj & DK, Shahid and Raashi.

On the work front, Raj & DK’s The Family Man season 2 is all set for release on February 12.

Shahid Kapoor meanwhile will be seen next in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey. Shahid’s Jersey will release on November 5, 2021.

