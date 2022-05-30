When director told Shahid Kapoor, ‘After looking at your dad Pankaj Kapoor, no one will look at you’

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and wished his father, actor-filmmaker Pankaj Kapur on his birthday. He shared a throwback photo with him from his daughter Sanah Kapur’s wedding in March this March.

Shahid posted a photo where he twins with Pankaj Kapur in orange and back. He wrote, “Happy birthday dad.” His wife Mira, also penned the same wish for her father-in-law, with a photo of her, Pankaj Kapur and Sanah Kapur from the wedding.

Sanah posted several pictures from her wedding to wish Pankaj on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my pillar, my dad, the arms I always find my smiles in….I love you more than life itself. #happybirthdaydad #myfather #bestfather #family #love #mydaddybestest.”

(Photo: Instagram/ Mira Rajput) (Photo: Instagram/ Mira Rajput)

Shahid starred with his father in the recent film, Jersey. During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Shahid had a fun anecdote to share about Pankaj Kapur. Shahid said Pankaj Kapur had joined the set when they had already shot for ten days. By this time, Shahid had impressed director Gowtam Tinnanuri with his performance. But when his father came in, tables turned.“On the tenth or eleventh day, we had a scene where Arjun and his coach are smoking a cigarette and having tea. Though I can never think of doing that in real life, but Jersey gave me a chance to ‘chill with dad’,” Shahid had shared.

He said that after the scene, Gowtam came and hugged his father for giving him a chance to direct him. Gowtam then just walked past Shahid without saying a word. When the actor enquired, the director told him, “You know this film is about your character. I said ‘Yes sir.’ He said after seeing your dad’s take, you think anybody is going to look at you in this scene? He’s so good, he’ll pull all the audience, nobody will be interested in you. I’m very worried because the film is about your character.” Pankaj had laughed at the time and said, “Aur aapke maa-baap ne aapki bahut achi parvarish ki hai (Your parents have brought you up really well.”