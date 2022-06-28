Mira Rajput calls out Sicily resort for being insensitive to dietary requirements: ‘Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating’

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are having a tough time finding vegetarian food in Sicily. Mira took to Instagram and mentioned that the resort they were staying in had limited food options. Shahid shared a video of two alpacas chewing and wrote, “Feels like us trying to find veg food in Sicily…”

Mira posted a lengthy note on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you’re an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets… Not one to complain but..let’s keep the list tight… Heading to Palermo! Ciao.”

The star wife added, “At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it’s disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please–sliced fruit is NOT a dessert.”

Shahid and Mira have been on holiday with their kids, Misha and Zain for quite some time now. The couple were in Switzerland last week. On Saturday, Shahid shared a picture in which he is seen standing on the hilltop while Mira and the kids are resting. Shahid captioned his post, “The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my 💗’s.”

Shahid Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Farzi, a series also starring Rashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Shahid will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next.