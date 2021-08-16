scorecardresearch
Monday, August 16, 2021
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter match steps, Anaya Panday says it’s a ‘vibe’. Watch video

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor were seen dancing together in Mira Rajput's latest Instagram video.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2021 6:53:13 pm
shahid kapoor and ishaan khatterShahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were seen swaying to Troye Sivan's You. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Mira Rajput on Monday evening shared an Instagram reel of actors and brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter grooving to Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae’s song “You”.

Mira captioned the clip, “Les Twins. @shahidkapoor @ishaankhatter. #dancereels #dancers #dancingbrothers #dancevideos #freestyledance #movementculture.” In the video, Kapoor and Khatter were seen improvising steps as they matched steps on the hit track.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The video met with a lot of love, especially from Ishaan’s rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, who wrote in the comments section, “Vibe,” which was followed by another comment which read, “It’s the chilli paneer.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Jersey. He is currently shooting for a Raj and DK web series. Ishaan Khatter, meanwhile, has the comedy movie Phone Bhoot in his kitty. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif.

