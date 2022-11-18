Shaheen Bhatt shares new photo with Alia Bhatt, fan says, ‘New mommy and new massi are glowing’

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt recently shared a picture with the Raazi actor where she is brimming with happiness. Though it can’t be said if it is an old picture or a new click, the two sisters are looking gorgeous as they are smiling ear to ear for the camera.

In the photo, Alia has her hair tied up in a bun and is seen wearing a yellow top. Shaheen, on the other hand, is wearing a yellow jacket as she strikes a pose with Alia. Sharing the photo, Shaheen used a heart emoji in the caption. Shaheen and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented on the photo, writing, “Beauty patooties ❤️❤️❤️.”

Fans of Alia Bhatt reacted to the photo and showered love on the new mother. Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor became parents of a baby girl earlier this month. One of the fans wrote, “Mumma and Maasi 🥺🧿.” Another fan wrote, “Eternal sunshines🫶💛💛.” Yet another fan commented, “New mommy and new massi is glowing like sunshine 😍😍❤️❤️.”

Earlier, Alia shared the first picture of herself after becoming a mother. In the picture, Alia appears out of focus, as she highlights the mug in her hand, which has the word ‘mama’ written on it. Along with the photo, Alia wrote, “It me,” and added a yellow heart emoji.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently announced the release date of her next film, Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahaani, also starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie will release on April 28, 2023.