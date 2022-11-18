scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Shaheen Bhatt shares new photo with Alia Bhatt, fan says, ‘New mommy and new massi are glowing’

Alia Bhatt's sister recently posted a new photo with the actor where the two sisters are brimming with happiness.

alia shaheen bhattAlia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt look gorgeous in the new picture. (Photo: Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt recently shared a picture with the Raazi actor where she is brimming with happiness. Though it can’t be said if it is an old picture or a new click, the two sisters are looking gorgeous as they are smiling ear to ear for the camera.

In the photo, Alia has her hair tied up in a bun and is seen wearing a yellow top. Shaheen, on the other hand, is wearing a yellow jacket as she strikes a pose with Alia. Sharing the photo, Shaheen used a heart emoji in the caption. Shaheen and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented on the photo, writing, “Beauty patooties ❤️❤️❤️.”

Also read |Alia Bhatt posts first photo of herself after becoming a ‘mama’, fans request her to share baby daughter’s pic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Fans of Alia Bhatt reacted to the photo and showered love on the new mother. Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor became parents of a baby girl earlier this month. One of the fans wrote, “Mumma and Maasi 🥺🧿.” Another fan wrote, “Eternal sunshines🫶💛💛.” Yet another fan commented, “New mommy and new massi is glowing like sunshine 😍😍❤️❤️.”

Also read |Alia Bhatt on live-in relationships: ‘If you can, why not? I think it’s great’

Earlier, Alia shared the first picture of herself after becoming a mother. In the picture, Alia appears out of focus, as she highlights the mug in her hand, which has the word ‘mama’ written on it. Along with the photo, Alia wrote, “It me,” and added a yellow heart emoji.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently announced the release date of her next film, Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahaani, also starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie will release on April 28, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 09:08:51 pm
Next Story

Dharna to demand meeting, dharna during talks, dharna for notification…it has become a riwaaz: Mann hits out at farm unions

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Neha Bhasin
Inside Neha Bhasin’s birthday bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement