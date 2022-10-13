Shaheen Bhatt is ‘excited and nervous’ about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s baby, reacts to negative comments on actor’s pregnancy

Alia Bhatt‘s sister and writer Shaheen Bhatt is quite excited to become an aunt. Bhatt said that Alia is the first sibling to be welcoming a child and so everyone is quite nervous about it.

“Alia is the first among us, siblings, who will be welcoming a baby. There is a vibe of extreme nervousness and excited anticipation (at home). We are waiting to meet the new member of our family…It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that,” said Shaheen while speaking to News18.

While the Bhatts and Kapoors are in revelry mode since Alia and Ranbir are not only welcoming a child together, their first feature together, Brahmastra, worked wonders at the box office as well. However, when Alia first announced her pregnancy a few months ago, a section of people were taken aback by the news, wondering if becoming a mother at the peak of her career was such a wise move.

Addressing the polarising opinions about her sister’s impending motherhood, Shaheen said, “I will not speak for her because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practiced at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on,” Shaheen signed off.