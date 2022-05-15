Shaheen Bhatt celebrates a month of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with unseen photos: ‘Been an excellent month’

Shaheen Bhatt on Sunday shared pictures to celebrate a month of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Alia’s sister shared an unseen still from Alia-Ranbir’s mehendi function in which the newlyweds happily posed with Shaheen and director Ayan Mukerji. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Shaheen wrote, “It’s been an excellent month.”

Shaheen’s post has come a day after Alia shared unseen photos from her post-wedding bash to celebrate her wedding.

On Saturday, the couple was spotted leaving a restaurant after their dinner date. In the video captured by paps, Ranbir and Alia were seen heading out of the restaurant, carefully avoiding paps. Ranbir appeared to be holding a gift as he guided Alia to the car. Fans flooded the video with comments and called them a ‘beautiful couple’ and praised them for still following COVID protocol and wearing masks.

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 in their home Vastu, in Bandra, Mumbai.

On the work front, Alia-Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Alia will be seen in Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera and Animal in his kitty.