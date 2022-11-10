Shahana Goswami says she ‘didn’t know if Kapil Sharma will be able to act’ in Zwigato: ‘He’s such a big star’

Actor Shahana Goswami will soon start promoting the Nandita Das directorial Zwigato, where she stars alongside actor-host Kapil Sharma. Shahana recently shared that she initially wondered if Kapil would be right for the part in Zwigato but was pleasantly surprised with his performance.

Shahana, who was promoting Westside’s campaign Limitless in Mumbai on Tuesday, told indianexpress.com, “I’ve worked with Nandita Das before on Firaaq. Zwigato is my second innings with her, my first with Kapil (Sharma). With Nandita, there is a very easy flow that I have. We are friends and I love working with her as an actor. She teaches me a lot as a director. With Kapil, it was so effortless. I didn’t know how he’d be. He’s such a big star. I didn’t know if he’d be able to act. Nandita told me that he’s playing this character in Zwigato, he’d be able to do it.”

Shahana Goswami also opened up about how she had not seen Kapil Sharma’s work before, and he came as a surprise package. “When Nandita first told me about him, I was like, ‘Kapil?’, but then I thought it was a good idea. Initially, I didn’t know him. I had not even seen his show, but I had a feeling (he’ll be able to do it). When I met him, I was convinced that he’ll nail it because he’s a very real person. He has that in him and he’s very talented. He’s also done theatre in his childhood. He’s a good actor and I really enjoyed working with him,” Shahana added.

Zwigato captures the plight of a food delivery rider trying to make ends meet in the gig economy. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was screened at the Busan International Film Festival earlier this year.

Shahana Goswami shared that she is looking forward to the film’s release in India after it has received appreciation at international film festivals. She said, “The response to the film has been very good in all the festivals even when the cultures are different. People have loved it and cried and laughed and really related to it. We’re now waiting to show the film to our Indian audience.”