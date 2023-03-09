scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Shahana Goswami says friendship doesn’t help in bagging roles in films: ‘Ye Kapil Sharma Show nahi, jisme sab doston ko…’

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil would be seen promoting his film Zwigato, along with director Nandita Das and co-star Shahana Goswami.

shahana goswami kapil sharma showShahana Goswami and Kapil Sharma will be promoting Zwigato on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: SonyTV/Twitter)

Tables turned on actor-comedian Kapil Sharma as he became a guest on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In the upcoming episode of the show, he would be seen promoting his film Zwigato, along with director Nandita Das and co-star Shahana Goswami. Comedian Rajiv Thakur will be seen interviewing the team about the film.

A new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show has Sharma entering the show as a guest with Das and Goswami. From the onset, he makes fun of Thakur and his anchoring. At one point in the promo, Thakur jokes with Goswami, who shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Heroine and Ra.One, respectively, if she got roles in these films after auditioning or if friendship was enough. To this Goswami replies, “Ye filmein hain, yahan dosti nahi chalti..ye Kapil Sharma Show nahi, jisme sab doston ko daal liya hai inhone (These are films, here friendship doesn’t work. This is not Kapil Sharma Show where Kapil has brought all his friends).”

Shahana Goswami’s response leaves everyone in splits. Later, Kiku Sharda is seen promoting Zwigato by asking the audience to watch it in theatres upon its release on March 17. The film features Kapil Sharma in a new avatar, He plays the role of a man who is fired from his regular job, and is forced to work for a food delivery service to make ends meet. Goswami plays his wife, who also wants to work and help her family.

Also read |Kapil Sharma says Koreans cried after watching Zwigato: ‘They didn’t even know I’m known for comedy’

Zwigato had its global premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, followed by its Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in October last year. The film has been jointly produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 17:56 IST
