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‘Shah Rukh would tutor Aryan, Suhana online for exams while shooting abroad’: Ex security chief says SRK has never told Gauri he’s tired for family time
Yaseen Khan, former security head of Shah Rukh Khan, revealed that he trained Aryan Khan in karate. He added that Aryan has the same values and love for sports as his father.
Shah Rukh Khan’s former security head is all praise for the family man that he is. Yaseen Khan looked after Shah Rukh and his family’s security arrangements exclusively for 10 years from 2001 till 2011. He now heads a security agency often enrolled by top stars and cricketers. That allows him to keep bumping into Shah Rukh and his kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who were in school back when he worked with them. In fact, he even trained Aryan in karate.
“Aryan trained in gymnastics for some time. He does really nice somersaults. A few years ago, when I met him, after catching up, he told me, ‘You used to say I can’t do this somersault, right?’ He showed me that somersault right then! He’s a lot into sports, just like his father,” said Yaseen, adding that Aryan has inherited a lot of values from his father, who’s as grounded and disciplined. “Aryan is a very nice kid. Right from the start, he used to treat the elders with respect. Shah Rukh sir has always taught him that,” added Yaseen.
He also added that in his decades-long experience, he’s never seen a more hands-on celebrity father than Shah Rukh. “He’d always attend their sports programmes. He’d drop them to school whenever he was in town irrespective of how exhausted he was. The best thing about him was that even when he was shooting in the US, he’d study on his own and then teach his children online for their exams,” revealed Yaseen.
He lauded Shah Rukh for always taking time out from his busy schedule for his kids. He’d take a two-month break every year without fail to travel and stay with his family and friends in London. He and his kids would play football with Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor and their kids in Hyde Park. “In my 10 years, I’d never seen him tell Gauri bhabhi, ‘I’m tired, I won’t come.’ He’s always ready for family,” said Yaseen.
When Yaseen quit his service in 2011 for personal reasons, Shah Rukh bid him goodbye with grace and assured him the door is always open if he ever wishes to return. Hailing from a small town, Yaseen said he never imagined the life he led when he was working with Shah Rukh. “My life was whatever Shah Rukh sir’s life was. I used to travel around the globe in private planes, stay in five star hotels, and had eight passports completely stamped. When I joined Shah Rukh sir, I saw a plane for the first time,” said Yaseen.
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Yaseen now heads a top security agency, which was the force behind the smooth operations at high-profile celebrity weddings like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Akash-Shloka Ambani.
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