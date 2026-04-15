‘Shah Rukh would tutor Aryan, Suhana online for exams while shooting abroad’: Ex security chief says SRK has never told Gauri he’s tired for family time

Shah Rukh Khan’s former security head is all praise for the family man that he is. Yaseen Khan looked after Shah Rukh and his family’s security arrangements exclusively for 10 years from 2001 till 2011. He now heads a security agency often enrolled by top stars and cricketers. That allows him to keep bumping into Shah Rukh and his kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who were in school back when he worked with them. In fact, he even trained Aryan in karate.

“Aryan trained in gymnastics for some time. He does really nice somersaults. A few years ago, when I met him, after catching up, he told me, ‘You used to say I can’t do this somersault, right?’ He showed me that somersault right then! He’s a lot into sports, just like his father,” said Yaseen, adding that Aryan has inherited a lot of values from his father, who’s as grounded and disciplined. “Aryan is a very nice kid. Right from the start, he used to treat the elders with respect. Shah Rukh sir has always taught him that,” added Yaseen.