Ambanis host Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan among others graced the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the residence of Mukesh Ambani. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan among others graced the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the residence of Mukesh Ambani.

Just like every year, this year too Mukesh and Nita Ambani welcomed Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Keeping up with the tradition of inviting the who’s who of Bollywood, they hosted superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rekha, Hema Malini, Karan Johar and others at Antilia on Thursday evening.

While Shah Rukh came along with wife Gauri Khan, Aamir was seen sans Kiran Rao. Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh made a stylish entry. The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma were twinning in their yellow traditional outfits. Salman also made a solo appearance and was later joined by his Bharat co-actor Katrina Kaif.

See photos from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the residence of Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha with the Ambanis at their residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with the Ambanis.

Katrina Kaif looked lovely as she arrived for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.

Karan Johar also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani's residence in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rekha arrived for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Anitila. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nita Ambani with son Akash Ambani.

Aamir Khan clicked outside Antilia. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan came along with daughter Shweta Bachchan at the Ganesh Utsava. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor were twinning at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.

Madhuri Dixit Nene at the Ganesh Utsava organised by Ambanis.

Nita Ambani shared photos from the grand celebrations on her Instagram account. Antilia was all decked up with beautiful flowers and the idol of Lord Ganesha sat on a huge throne at the centre. Actor Sagarika Ghatge also posted a photo of the idol which Nita Ambani addressed as ‘AntiliaChaRaja’.

An installation of Lord Ganesha at the Antilia in Mumbai.

A photo shared by Nita Ambani from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.

Akash Ambani with singer Harshdeep Kaur. (Photo: Nia Ambani/Instagram) Akash Ambani with singer Harshdeep Kaur. (Photo: Nia Ambani/Instagram)

Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared this photo and wrote, "Had a musical afternoon on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today at #Antilia 🙏🏼 Regards to the Ambani Family for creating such serene atmosphere to welcome Ganpati Bappa 🙂"

Ileana D'Cruz spotted outside the residence of Ambanis in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mukesh Ambani with Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Among other celebrities who attended the celebrities at the Ambani’s residence were Athiya Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Annu Malik, Manish Malhotra, Ileana D’Cruz, Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar, Maharashtra’s CM Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray.

