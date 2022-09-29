Shah Rukh Khan’s video beamed onto Burj Khalifa again; fans can’t keep calm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys popularity across the world, with Dubai being on top of the list. Recently, Shah Rukh gave a pleasant surprise to fans when his ad was beamed onto world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

The actor is part of an ad campaign for Burjeel Holdings, which is a UAE-based healthcare services provider.

Before the ad played on the building, the musical fountains around it played the music of Om Shanti Om, leaving fans excited.

Check out the video here:

MEGASTAR #ShahRukhKhan being on Burj Khalifa for the 4th time..❤️‍🔥 By far the highest any actor in the world has ever achieved this feat.

When SRK said “I am the last of stars” he truly meant it..👑✨ pic.twitter.com/GGox5ZwYWb — ᏞᏌᏟᏆFᎬᎡ🔥 (@FANwallagaurav) September 28, 2022

Many fans took to social media to share videos and expressed excitement over seeing their favourite actor on the building again.

The musical fountain at Burj Khalifa played the music from King Khan’s Om Shanti Om first, and later the Burjeel Holdings’ campaign featuring King Khan was displayed on Burj Khalifa!

Truly the world’s biggest superstar !#ShahRukhKhan #BurjKhalifa @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/bJIkJqHDfZ — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 28, 2022

#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 gets featured on #burjkhalifa for the 4th time. Only Actor in the world to achieve this. He is the real pride of our country. Retweet if you agree!! pic.twitter.com/NFnPk3wWjl — Piyush_SRKian (@PiyushSRKian1) September 28, 2022

This is not the first time a video of Shah Rukh Khan has been beamed onto Burj Khalifa. Every year, on November 2, his birthday, the building lights up to celebrate his birthday. In 2020, the actor had even posted a picture of himself with Burj Khalifa in the backdrop. He wrote, “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!”

Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Pathaan. He recently dropped a stunning photo of himself from the film on his social media handles. This movie will be Shah Rukh’s first release in four years. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Post Pathaan, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan has Atlee’s Jawan, which will mark his first collaboration with the director and actor Nayanthara. SRK has also started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, with Taapsee Pannu as his leading lady.