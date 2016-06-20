Shah Rukh Khan’s special Father’s Day greeting by son AbRam

Bollywood stars and their kids took to social media to share a lot of love and gratitude on the occasion of Father’s Day yesterday (June 19). Among those wishes was one of the youngest star kids, AbRam — Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son.
Sharing the adorable greeting was the toddler’s mother, who shared a card made by AbRam and addressed to Papa SRK on Instagram. Gauri Khan shared the card made by the young Khan, which read: “I love Papa”. Gauri captioned the image as: “AbRams an artist… Happy Fathers Day. @iamsrk”
This cute gesture by of the three-year-old must have made the day really special for the father of three — Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.
