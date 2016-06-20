Shah Rukh Khan’s special Father’s Day greeting by son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan’s Father’s Day was made special by son AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan’s Father’s Day was made special by son AbRam.

Bollywood stars and their kids took to social media to share a lot of love and gratitude on the occasion of Father’s Day yesterday (June 19). Among those wishes was one of the youngest star kids, AbRam — Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son.

Sharing the adorable greeting was the toddler’s mother, who shared a card made by AbRam and addressed to Papa SRK on Instagram. Gauri Khan shared the card made by the young Khan, which read: “I love Papa”. Gauri captioned the image as: “AbRams an artist… Happy Fathers Day. @iamsrk”

This cute gesture by of the three-year-old must have made the day really special for the father of three — Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

