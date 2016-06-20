Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Shah Rukh Khan’s special Father’s Day greeting by son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan's Father's Day was made special by son AbRam.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2016 4:32:19 pm
srk, Happy father's day, Shah Rukh Khan, abram, srk father's day, arbram age, abram news, father's day gifts, father's day news, srk abram, abram, entertainment news Shah Rukh Khan’s Father’s Day was made special by son AbRam.
Top News

Bollywood stars and their kids took to social media to share a lot of love and gratitude on the occasion of Father’s Day yesterday (June 19). Among those wishes was one of the youngest star kids, AbRam — Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Sharing the adorable greeting was the toddler’s mother, who shared a card made by AbRam and addressed to Papa SRK on Instagram. Gauri Khan shared the card made by the young Khan, which read: “I love Papa”. Gauri captioned the image as: “AbRams an artist… Happy Fathers Day. @iamsrk”

This cute gesture by of the three-year-old must have made the day really special for the father of three — Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Best of Express
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Watch Now
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement