Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan’s sons Aryan and AbRam enjoy a ‘boys night out’, Gauri Khan shares photo

Gauri Khan shared a photo of Aryan Khan and his brother AbRam on her Instagram account, where the two are busy watching something.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 28, 2021 4:47:32 pm
Gauri KhanGauri Khan shared a photo of Aryan and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan might not be too active on Instagram, but his mother Gauri makes sure that his fans are kept up-to-date with his photos. Recently, she shared a photo where he appears to be watching something with his younger brother, AbRam, who was born in 2013.

Gauri captioned the photo, “Boys night out!” The photo received many hearts from Bhavana Panday and Amrita Arora.

While Aryan prefers not to use Instagram as frequently as his sister Suhana, his photos taken by friends manage to make it to his fan clubs. Last month, a photo of Aryan partying with Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday’s cousin, went viral. Prior to this, Aryan shared a ‘mandatory graduation’ photo.

More on Aryan Khan |Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is not allowed to go shirtless at home: ‘Don’t do something a girl can’t do’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Sharing the picture, Aryan wrote, “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess.” The post came a year after Aryan’s last post, which he posted from University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. He graduated from USC and received his degree in May at a socially distanced graduation ceremony.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Aryan is Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son. Earlier this year, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, the superstar tagged his kids as his friends. When one of his fans questioned, “Sir, you once told on KwK (Koffee With Karan) that you have no friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same?” SRK replied, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends).”

SRK had also expressed how Aryan is more keen to become a filmmaker while Suhana Khan wants to become an actor. On the work front, SRK has Pathan to his credit, which marks his comeback to the big screen after three years.

