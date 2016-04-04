Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan plays Jabra Fan on guitar

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram page to post a video of his son Aryan, who can be seen playing the Jabra Fan song on his guitar effortlessly. Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram page to post a video of his son Aryan, who can be seen playing the Jabra Fan song on his guitar effortlessly.

Like father like son, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is a multi-talented boy we must say. You have seen him doing somersaults and flips like a gymnast, doing a perfect hand stand while riding a hoverboard surprising his fans on social media platforms. And now the teenager gave a lovely surprise to his superstar dad by playing the leads of Jabra Fan song on an acoustic guitar.

Jabra Fan song is from SRK’s upcoming movie Fan, which is releasing on April 15.

Proud dad Shah Rukh Khan was elated by the surprise piece from his son and wished he could have play the guitar like son.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram page to post a video of his son Aryan, who can be seen playing the song on his guitar effortlessly. He wrote: “My son did this for me…reluctantly. Wish I could play the guitar…”

Shah Rukh Khan is active on social media and keeps updating his fans about his personal moments with his family expecially his kids.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his latest outing Fan directed by Maneesh Sharma. SRK plays the role of a fan of superstar Aryan Khanna whose obsession of meeting the superstar turns into a terrible massacre.

