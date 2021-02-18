IPL Auctions 2021: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi attend for KKR, see photos

The much-awaited IPL auction 2021 is underway in Chennai on Thursday and while Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders was missing from the event, it was his son Aryan Khan who filled in on this high pressure day. Aryan was photographed sitting next to actor Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta, co-owner of KKR. Juhi’s daughter Jahnavi was also present at the KKR table. The two were a part of briefings ahead of the auctions.

Aryan, Shah Rukh’s eldest son, is a keen KKR follower. He has been attending KKR matches right from the first season. Even in the last season in UAE, he was seen in the stands with his father. But this will be the first time, he will grace the auction table, if the photos shared by IPL from its official Twitter handle are to be believed.

SRK’s children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and wife Gauri have been frequently photographed attending IPL matches. The past season, which was held in the UAE, because of coronavirus guidelines, had Shah Rukh Khan and his family observing the bio-bubble while attending the matches and supporting their team.

SRK also celebrated his 55th birthday in UAE as it happened to be during the IPL season. The popular building Burj Khalifa was lit gloriously in the Fan actor’s honour thereby making him the first Bollywood actor to be honoured in this fashion.

In another photo, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, was also seen posing with her management team at the auction.

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta have been a part of the Indian Premier League since it first started in 2008. The upcoming season will be its 14th edition and will be held in India. A total of 292 players have been enlisted for the shortened IPL auctions this year — while 164 of them Indian and 125 overseas.