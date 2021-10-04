Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested: Close friend Salman Khan pays a visit to Mannat, see photos

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited his close friend Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat late Sunday night after Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was arrested and sent to a one day custody of Narcotics Control Bureau.

Khan was photographed in an all black attire and was seen gesturing at the paparazzi in the images.

Earlier in the day, other celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had spoken up on the arrest. Pooja Bhatt tweeted that she stands with Shah Rukh and wrote, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.”

On the other hand, Suchitra wrote that fame has a price. “For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame,” her post read. Suchitra and SRK were co-stars in Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa.

Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, without taking names, had asked people to give ‘that child a breather.’ “The fact is, whenever there’s a raid, many people are taken. We assume that this child has consumed something, or this child has done that. The investigation is underway. Let’s give that child a breather. Whenever something like this from our industry happens, the media cracks down on it and we make assumptions, give the child an opportunity, let the real reports come out, till then, he’s a child, taking care of him is our responsibility,” the actor told ANI.

Aryan Khan was first detained for questioning in the raid that the NCB conducted on a cruise ship bound from Mumbai to Goa. He was later arrested under the sections 8C, 20B, 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act related to charges of possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances identified under the law, an official said.