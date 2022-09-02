Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram visits Lalbaugcha Raja with friends, Salman Khan participates in visarjan at sister Arpita’s home

After welcoming Ganesha at Mannat on August 31, Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Abram Khan took blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja, an iconic Ganpati pandal in Mumbai on Friday. Videos of Abram visiting the pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have surfaced on several paparazzi handles on Instagram. The little one ventured out for Ganpati darshan all by himself with his friends, and was accompanied by his family’s security staff.

Abram was seen quite comfortable in the Lalbaugcha Raja premises, donning a smart white t-shirt and denims. He wore a mask too. He was also seen removing his shoes before getting into the Ganpati pandal.

Shah Rukh Khan had wished his fans and followers on social media with an adorable post with a picture of the Ganesha idol he welcomed home. He wrote, “Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.”

Many Bollywood celebrities did visarjan (immersion) of the Ganpati idols they got on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Salman Khan, dressed in blue shirt and denims, was seen visiting Arpita’s house to take blessings of Ganpati one last time, before the visarjan.

Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma distributed sweets as prasad to the paparazzi stationed outside their house in Bandra. Others who visited Arpita Khan’s home for Ganpati darshan included actors Kunal Kemmu, Daisy Shah, Neha Dhupia, politician Aaditya Thackeray.

Salman had wished everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi by posting a video of himself doing aarti of the Ganpati idol at Arpita’s home, and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! 🙏🏼.”