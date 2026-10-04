Market analyst claims Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 12,500 crore net worth is 4x his contemporaries

It may not come as a surprise that Shah Rukh Khan is counted among India’s richest actors. What is perhaps less widely known is the scale of the wealth gap between him and his A-list contemporaries, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. Popular market analyst JS Khepar, aka Jassi Tech, recently claimed that Shah Rukh’s net worth is more than four times that of each of these actors.

“From the data that I could last decipher, Salman’s net worth is around Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 3,200 crore,” said JS Khepar in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, adding that Aamir’s net worth is between Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,000 crore. Between both is Akshay Kumar, whose net worth lies between Rs 2,700 crore and Rs 2,800 crore, as per Jassi Tech. However, he dropped the biggest bomb when he revealed Shah Rukh’s net worth.

“He’s the king! I don’t think his net worth is less than Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 12,500 crore. That’s why he’ the king,” said Khepar on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast. “He’s the badshah (emperor) in not only films, but also business. Look at KKR! Wherever he has investments, they’re all zabardast (outstanding),” added the analyst.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s astronomical net worth includes his Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, his sea-facing palatial bungalow Mannat on Bandra Bandstand and a 4BHK sea-facing apartment in Shree Amrit Society on Carter Road in Mumbai, properties in London and Dubai, production house Red Chillies Entertainment, a VFX studio, and salaries from film projects and brand endorsements, among others.

‘Aamir a test player, Akshay a T20 batsman’

JS Khepar also pointed out the differences between the investing and working styles of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan. “Aamir is a test player, and Akshay is a T20 player. The approach is different in both the games. A T20 player is supposed to bat recklessly. A Test player is all about class. Aamir has that class. Whether his films work or not, he should remain Mr. Perfectionist,” said Khepar.

Hailing Akshay as a “khiladi” (player) even in the way he invests, the analyst said the actor has a presence everywhere. “If there was a T5 format, he would have aced it too,” he said, adding, “And Salman is like a one-day cricketer.” Kheper also lauded Akshay’s incredible fitness, which also allows him to pack in around four films within a year.

JS Khepar also revealed that Salman’s primary investment is in the real estate of Mumbai. “Salman has a Midas’ touch. He turns mud to gold in real estate, and earns a lot of money there. One should learn that from him. The whole world loves him, including real estate. There’s only money and more money in Mumbai’s real estate. If not here, then where?,” he added.

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Salman Khan owns multiple properties in the city, including the palatial Galaxy Apartments on Bandra Bandstand, where he resides with his joint family. Besides other properties on Carter Road and in Worli, Salman’s net worth also boasts of a massive 150-acre farmhouse in the suburb of Panvel.