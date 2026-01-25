Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Shah Rukh Khan’s ultra-luxurious watch that turned heads at Joy Awards is nearly impossible to buy, and not just because it costs Rs 13 crore
Shah Rukh Khan's watch features an 18-carat white gold case adorned with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds and a bezel set with 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires.
Shah Rukh Khan’s fashion sense is one of the factors that make him “King Khan,” and he never misses a chance to capture eyes and win hearts with his striking, alluring appearances. The recent Joy Awards 2026, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was a fresh testament to his commanding style. While the actor stole the show, looking stylish as always in a black jacket and trousers, his watch also drew considerable attention for its lustrous, luxurious appearance.
Now, a report has emerged revealing details regarding the wrist gear he sported, including its cost, which is well above Rs 10 crore. It’s an off-catalogue Rolex Daytona Blue Sapphire watch that Shah Rukh wore to the event. This 40mm automatic movement watch isn’t available for public sale, as Rolex decides who should receive it, making it highly exclusive and rare.
What makes Shah Rukh Khan’s watch a rare piece?
The watch’s 18-carat white gold case is adorned with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds and a bezel set with 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires. Unveiled at the Watches and Wonders 2025 event, its dial is created using silver obsidian, and it subtly changes colour according to the light that falls on it. The watch has an 18-carat white gold Oyster bracelet, adding to its enchanting charm. The wrist gear reportedly costs over $15 million (approximately Rs 13.51 crore), making it a bona fide luxury piece.
This isn’t the first time that the Bollywood superstar has turned heads with his watch collection. According to the Kapoor Watch website, Shah Rukh has previously flaunted rare pieces like the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968A, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore 26401PO, BVLGARI Octo Roma Tourbillon Sapphire 103154, and TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 1887 SpaceX, among others.
At the Joy Awards 2026, Shah Rukh walked the lavender carpet alongside icons like singer-songwriter Katy Perry and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. Speaking to the media ahead of the event, SRK expressed his elation at taking part in the ceremony. “To know that people like my work here is very heartening, respectful and dignified. I love it. Everybody here is too warm, sweet and hospitable. I have shot a film here, so I love the locations here. The culture, the people and the food are lovely,” he said.
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand’s film King, which will hit the screens on December 24 this year.
