Shah Rukh Khan’s ultra-luxurious watch that turned heads at Joy Awards is nearly impossible to buy, and not just because it costs Rs 13 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's watch features an 18-carat white gold case adorned with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds and a bezel set with 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires.

google-preferred-btn
Shah Rukh Khan's watch features an 18-carat white gold case adorned with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds and a bezel set with 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires.Shah Rukh Khan at the Joy Awards 2026. (Credit: Facebook/@srkuniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan’s fashion sense is one of the factors that make him “King Khan,” and he never misses a chance to capture eyes and win hearts with his striking, alluring appearances. The recent Joy Awards 2026, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was a fresh testament to his commanding style. While the actor stole the show, looking stylish as always in a black jacket and trousers, his watch also drew considerable attention for its lustrous, luxurious appearance.

Now, a report has emerged revealing details regarding the wrist gear he sported, including its cost, which is well above Rs 10 crore. It’s an off-catalogue Rolex Daytona Blue Sapphire watch that Shah Rukh wore to the event. This 40mm automatic movement watch isn’t available for public sale, as Rolex decides who should receive it, making it highly exclusive and rare.

What makes Shah Rukh Khan’s watch a rare piece?

The watch’s 18-carat white gold case is adorned with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds and a bezel set with 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires. Unveiled at the Watches and Wonders 2025 event, its dial is created using silver obsidian, and it subtly changes colour according to the light that falls on it. The watch has an 18-carat white gold Oyster bracelet, adding to its enchanting charm. The wrist gear reportedly costs over $15 million (approximately Rs 13.51 crore), making it a bona fide luxury piece.

This isn’t the first time that the Bollywood superstar has turned heads with his watch collection. According to the Kapoor Watch website, Shah Rukh has previously flaunted rare pieces like the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968A, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore 26401PO, BVLGARI Octo Roma Tourbillon Sapphire 103154, and TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 1887 SpaceX, among others.

At the Joy Awards 2026, Shah Rukh walked the lavender carpet alongside icons like singer-songwriter Katy Perry and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. Speaking to the media ahead of the event, SRK expressed his elation at taking part in the ceremony. “To know that people like my work here is very heartening, respectful and dignified. I love it. Everybody here is too warm, sweet and hospitable. I have shot a film here, so I love the locations here. The culture, the people and the food are lovely,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand’s film King, which will hit the screens on December 24 this year.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
Aman Gupta takes a dig at Anupam Mittal after he flaunts his 5 million-user database: 'Lehenge thodi bikenge iss par'
Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal fight on Shark Tank India 5
Hindi cinema has lost its roots, become 'fake' and 'money-oriented', says Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj believes Hindi cinema has lost its roots.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
Indian-origin man gunned down in Burnaby amid suspected gang links
Indian-origin man gunned down in Burnaby amid suspected gang links
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson will be in focus for India vs New Zealand in Guwahati. (AP Photo)
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
Archer fish
From regenerating limbs to intimidating predators: 10 animals with real superpowers
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Must Read
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson will be in focus for India vs New Zealand in Guwahati. (AP Photo)
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Meta faces new lawsuit over WhatsApp privacy, security claims: What are the allegations?
Jawhar Sircar, William Dalrymple, WhatsApp history,
From regenerating limbs to intimidating predators: 10 animals with real superpowers
Archer fish
Advertisement
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement