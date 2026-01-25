Shah Rukh Khan’s ultra-luxurious watch that turned heads at Joy Awards is nearly impossible to buy, and not just because it costs Rs 13 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s fashion sense is one of the factors that make him “King Khan,” and he never misses a chance to capture eyes and win hearts with his striking, alluring appearances. The recent Joy Awards 2026, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was a fresh testament to his commanding style. While the actor stole the show, looking stylish as always in a black jacket and trousers, his watch also drew considerable attention for its lustrous, luxurious appearance.

Now, a report has emerged revealing details regarding the wrist gear he sported, including its cost, which is well above Rs 10 crore. It’s an off-catalogue Rolex Daytona Blue Sapphire watch that Shah Rukh wore to the event. This 40mm automatic movement watch isn’t available for public sale, as Rolex decides who should receive it, making it highly exclusive and rare.