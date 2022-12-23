scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to release in ICE format, details inside

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is all set to hit theatres on January 25.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan. (Photo: Instagram/iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is all set to become the first Indian film to release in ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience) format. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, is all set to hit theatres on January 25.

The ICE theater format includes side panels which, along with the main screen, create a peripheral vision, giving a sense of enhanced immersion with a background contrast of colours and motion.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Distribution – Yash Raj Films, said, “The format debuted in India with two operational PVR Cinema sites in Delhi NCR screening Avatar: The Way of Water and it is a rage with audiences across the world. Adapting and embracing new tech before anyone else has always been a part of our YRF’s DNA.”

Globally, films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Top Gun: Maverick and Morbius have been released in ICE formats.

Earlier, Siddharth Anand had said that Pathaan is the biggest action spectacle. “Pathaan has been designed to deliver the biggest action spectacle that audiences cannot even expect to see from the Hindi film industry. We are carefully and strategically building the entire campaign to engineer some of the biggest moments for fan hysteria around Pathaan. So, the date announcement video plays to the gallery big time. We knew that the fans were really thirsty for us to announce the film, given we had kept a lid on it for way too long,” he said.

