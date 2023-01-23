scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the reason why 22 theatres shut during pandemic are now reopening

Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback after four years with Pathaan. The film is all set to release on January 25.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone’s film Pathaan is already making waves at the box office even before its big premiere on January 25. SRK’s charisma and the hype around Pathaan led to the reopening of several theatres, which were shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

The advance booking for Pathaan began on January 20 and on the first day itself the film sold over 5 lakh tickets. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “This proves people want to watch a big entertainer on the big screen only.” Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by YRF. 

The cinemas which are reopening with Pathaan are as follows:

1) Kohinoor Cinema, Suratgarh, Rajasthan.

2) Gem Cinema, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

3) Geeta Talkies, Hindaun, Rajasthan.

4) Sangam Cinema, Khandela, Rajasthan.

5) Dreamlight Cinema, Sujangarh, Rajasthan.

6) Prakash Talkies, Nawalgarh, Rajasthan.

7) JRC Movie Palace, Fatehpur, Rajasthan.

8) Jyoti Cinema, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

9) Carnival R Mall, Mulund, Mumbai.

10) Cinekamla Ponda, Goa.

11) Prabhat Talkies, Gondia, Maharashtra.

12) Lajwanti Talkies, Bishrampur, Chhattisgarh.

13) Prabhat Talkies, Bina, Madhya Pradesh.

14) SGL Heritage Cinema, Almora, Uttarakhand.

15) Gyan Cinema, Mahmudabad, Uttar Pradesh.

16) Carnival TGIP Cinema, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

17) PDR Cinema, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

18) M Cinema, Bindki, Uttar Pradesh.

19) Kavita Cinema, Loni, Uttar Pradesh.

20) Rama Cinema, Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

21) Cineshine Cinema, Chhibramau, Uttar Pradesh.

22) J.C. Palace Cinema, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Siddharth had said that directing Shah Rukh was a big responsibility because of the expectations. The filmmaker said in a statement, “Directing SRK is a responsibility and it’s even greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience. I am realising now, towards the end and into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it’s somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of.”

Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 19:47 IST
