Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to be screened from 6 am onwards in premium due to unprecedented demand

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be screened in premium formats from 6 am onwards in India. The film features John Abraham as the primary antagonist, and Deepika Padukone as a spy as well.

pathaanDeepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan
It’s the week of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The star is making his return to the silver screen after a span of four years and the excitement has reached a feverish pitch. The spy thriller film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be screened in premium formats from 6 am onwards in India. The film features John Abraham as the primary antagonist, and Deepika Padukone as a spy as well.

According to Times of India, Yash Raj Films (YRF) have decided to screen Pathaan in premium formats such as IMAX 2D, CGV 4DX 2D, D-BOX 2D, PVR P[XL] and CGR ICE 2D, due to the unprecedented demand from the audience. According to the early estimates, Pathaan is expected to have a staggering opening and earn around Rs 35-40 crore from advance bookings. There are still several days left for the film to release, and the numbers are expected to increase further. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noticed the extraordinary bookings and mentioned that the film’s advance numbers are bringing back joy to the industry, which had a rather rough 2022 with only a handful of hits.

Meanwhile, SRK has had his own unique way of doing promotions–through ASK SRK questions on Twitter. Siddharth Anand explained why he would not be promoting the film in full scale saying, “Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after 4 long years. He has had very limited exposure to people in these four years and the hunger to see him is at an all-time high. It’s palpable and that’s what has contributed in a big way to the buzz that people are saying Pathaan has today.”

He said further in his statement, “SRK. Just these 3 letters spell so much stardom, so much love and are just so iconic. The entire nation has loved him for so long and we are hopeful that our film will deliver on the promise to give a never-seen-before SRK to audiences. We want the euphoria around his return to reach a crescendo by January 25, the release date of Pathaan. Thus, we will start all our promotional activities only post the release of the film. We are all humbled to be receiving the unanimous love that we are getting for Pathaan so far and we can’t thank people enough.”

Pathaan will release on January 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 09:06 IST
