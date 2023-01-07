Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation comes forward to help Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh’s family

According to several reports, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Meer Foundation has come forward to help Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh‘s family. A source close to the development has confirmed to indianexpress.com that the actor’s charity organisation has indeed extended help to the victim’s mother. The source said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has extended financial aid to Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh’s family. Through the aid, the foundation is looking at helping her mother take care of her health.”

On January 1, Anjali died following a gruesome accident on the outskirts of Delhi. She was riding her scooter home from work on a dimly lit stretch, when her two-wheeler was hit by a car, and her body was dragged under the vehicle for over 10 km, according to a police investigation.

Meer Foundation’s statement reads, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20 year old, lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.”

“Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh Khan’s father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which aims to effect change at ground level and works to build a world that empowers women. In the past Meer foundation has supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children,” it added.

Anjali was the sole earner in her family. She had lost her father around eight years ago, and her mother suffers from a kidney disease. To support her family, Anjali had dropped out of school in class 10. She took up a job at a salon, and then as an usher at weddings and other such events, earning anywhere between Rs 500 and 1,000 for each job.

According to the official website of Meer Foundation, their mission is to ‘enable, enhance and encourage – empower women by making them feel appreciated and inspired, and to foster humility, pride and gallantry among the men in their lives.’

Shah Rukh Khan founded the Meer Foundation in 2013, in memory of his late father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, and has carried out several philanthropic activities through the foundation. The foundation has helped several acid attack victims and had also helped people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone, is scheduled to release on January 25. The actor will then be seen in Jawan and Dunki.