scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation comes forward to help Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh’s family

Anjali Singh was the sole earner of her family. Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has come forward to extend financial aid to her family.

Shah Rukh Khan- Anjali SInghShah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has extended financial aid to Anjali Singh's family. (Photos: APH Images, Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation comes forward to help Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh’s family
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

According to several reports, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Meer Foundation has come forward to help Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh‘s family. A source close to the development has confirmed to indianexpress.com that the actor’s charity organisation has indeed extended help to the victim’s mother. The source said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has extended financial aid to Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh’s family. Through the aid, the foundation is looking at helping her mother take care of her health.”

On January 1, Anjali died following a gruesome accident on the outskirts of Delhi. She was riding her scooter home from work on a dimly lit stretch, when her two-wheeler was hit by a car, and her body was dragged under the vehicle for over 10 km, according to a police investigation.

Meer Foundation’s statement reads, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20 year old, lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.”

“Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh Khan’s father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which aims to effect change at ground level and works to build a world that empowers women. In the past Meer foundation has supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children,” it added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
Also read |Anjali’s story: Ambitious, family’s sole breadwinner

Anjali was the sole earner in her family. She had lost her father around eight years ago, and her mother suffers from a kidney disease. To support her family, Anjali had dropped out of school in class 10. She took up a job at a salon, and then as an usher at weddings and other such events, earning anywhere between Rs 500 and 1,000 for each job.

According to the official website of Meer Foundation, their mission is to ‘enable, enhance and encourage – empower women by making them feel appreciated and inspired, and to foster humility, pride and gallantry among the men in their lives.’

Shah Rukh Khan founded the Meer Foundation in 2013, in memory of his late father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, and has carried out several philanthropic activities through the foundation. The foundation has helped several acid attack victims and had also helped people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone, is scheduled to release on January 25. The actor will then be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 15:06 IST
Next Story

In Canada, Indian-origin mom designs first safety certified multisport helmets for Sikh kids

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close