Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat has cryotherapy, cinema hall: ‘Growing up, I never had a house’

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the launch of the Danube Group’s latest luxury project, Shahrukhz, a collection of luxury penthouses in Dubai named after the superstar and designed by his wife, Gauri Khan. The couple, along with filmmaker Karan Johar, attended the launch event, where SRK and Karan reflected on the actor’s journey, his struggles and Gauri’s role in his success. They also revisited Shah Rukh’s remarkable journey from not having a home of his own to eventually owning Mannat, one of Mumbai’s most iconic celebrity residences.

Karan Johar, who hosted the event, revealed some of the luxurious features of Shah Rukh’s iconic home, Mannat. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat has a cinema hall, cryotherapy, and sea view.” He also hinted that the project named after the actor had drawn inspiration from several features of SRK’s own home.

Karan then credited Gauri for every success Shah Rukh Khan has achieved over the years.

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He said, “I want everyone to know that there would be no Mannat, there would be no Khan family if it wasn’t for this pillar standing right next to me.” He went on to describe Gauri as a form of Lakshmi, as they say in India, adding, “Whosoever’s life she has touched, that life turns into gold.”

Shah Rukh Khan, too, credited Gauri as his driving force and a constant source of motivation. He said, “Our first home, our first car, our first journey together, but Gauri always said, ‘These are just a beginning.’ The first of many. And what we do next will be King style.”

Speaking about the importance of having a home, Shah Rukh shared that, for him, a house is where one’s story begins.

“I have always been a big believer of home. A place to live in. Home is where you start from. And home is the nicest word in the universe. The word home turns into an emotion. It becomes your identity, your pride and sometimes even becomes your life,” he said.

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When SRK was homeless

The actor also expressed gratitude towards the developers for choosing to name their latest project after him. The gesture held special significance for SRK, considering there was a time when he did not have a house to call his own.

“I am somebody who came from a background, my parents died early,” he said, before clarifying, “It is not a sob story. This is how it was. I never had a house. My biggest yearning in life — of course, I love my films, family, work — but the only thing I love more than anything else is to have a house.”

He revealed that his children often make fun of him whenever he expresses his desire to own a home in a new city.

“They say, ‘Papa, hum har jagah pe ghar thodi le sakte hai (We can’t buy a house everywhere).’ But I have been fortunate, God has been kind,” he shared.

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SRK recalled that he did not own a house until he got married to Gauri, with the couple buying their first home together. He revealed that both their first house and their last house, Mannat, were beyond their financial means when they purchased them. However, he believes that when you dream of owning a home, God finds a way to make it happen.

“For me, it is very important, which I often tell people, that in life there are good days, bad days, sad days and sometimes even depressing days. But when you finally come knocking, you have to come back to your own home because you regenerate there, you refigure things out and go back to face the harsh world again. So I am a big believer of house,” he said.

SRK is not allowed to complain about his house

He concluded with a message for those aspiring to own their dream homes: “Agar aap ghar ke liye mannat karenge, toh zindagi mein sabse khoobsurat ghar milega. Think big and believe big.”

Gauri, who was also present at the event, shared that designing Mannat had been a cakewalk for her, largely because she had the final say in every decision. “They have no option but to agree to all my designs,” she said.

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The conversation then took a lighter turn when Shah Rukh joked about how little say he and the rest of the family have when it comes to the interiors of their home.

“We cannot utter a word against Gauri’s house. We can’t complain about the Wi-Fi, the colour options, neither are we allowed to eat in bed. We can’t talk about the paintings, terrace, chandelier, stairs or even the lift. We are just allowed to sit quietly and keep praising Gauri for her work. ‘Wow Gauri, tune kya ghar banaya hai yaar’,” he joked.

SRK wants his kids to be humble

Reflecting on his journey from humble beginnings to building a life through the love and appreciation of audiences, SRK also spoke about the values he hopes to pass on to his children. He said he wants them to understand the importance of good manners, humility and pursuing everything they do with passion.

“Jokes apart, people have known me for years. There are different generations of people here who have appreciated my work and I am extremely grateful and thankful to all of them all my life. And the one thing I have learnt from this kind of appreciation over the years is to teach my children good manners, dignity, and above all humility and the passion that they should give their best to whatever they do. Because if you give your best to whatever you do, there is no limit to what you can achieve, because the love of the people is always there if you work hard. So I just want them to be dignified, humble and hardworking,” he shared.

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Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bought their first home together in 1991 in Panchsheel Park, South Delhi. The actor initially owned the basement and first floor before eventually acquiring the remaining floors. The couple later purchased a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai before moving into Mannat in 2001.

Their iconic residence, Mannat, is currently undergoing renovation, with Gauri adding extra floors to the property.