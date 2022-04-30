Shah Rukh Khan’s Knight Riders Group all set to build ‘a world class cricket stadium’ in Los Angeles

The year 2022 started well for Shah Rukh Khan and his fans. The actor shared details about his new film Pathaan and announced another film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Now, he has made an announcement that should please cricket fanatics. Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he plans to make T20 bigger and better. The actor’s Knight Riders Group is all set to build a world class cricket venue in Los Angeles. Major League Cricket (MLC) in partnership with the Knight Riders Group and the City of Irvine announced the approval of an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) to move forward with lease negotiations and design approvals to build a world class cricket venue on a 15-acre parcel at Great Park.

“Our investment in MLC in America, is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. Plans to build a world class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world’s most iconic metropolitan areas,” Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement.

The statement further revealed that the stadium will include state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions, field lighting and an international-grade pitch to meet International Cricket Council (ICC) accreditation and allow the venue to host the highest level of international cricket competition.

USA Cricket is expected to bid for future men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments, with the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup already set to be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The ICC is bidding for the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles – if successful, the stadium at Great Park is expected to be a centerpiece venue for the event in Southern California.

The Knight Riders Group (KRG) is a founding investor in MLC. KRG are the owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and then in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.