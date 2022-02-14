scorecardresearch
Monday, February 14, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan, Suhana return from IPL auction, see video

Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan and Suhana represented their father and his team Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction. The two were spotted returning home on Monday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
February 14, 2022 1:11:44 pm
aryan khan, suhana khanAryan Khan and Suhana Khan spotted at the airport on Monday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan seem to have a keen interest in the IPL. In their twenties, the two were seen actively participating in the IPL auction that took place in Bengaluru over the weekend. Representing their father’s team Kolkata Knight Riders, the two were well-prepared and even took a crash course before the event. On Monday, the brother-sister were spotted at the Mumbai airport on their way back home.

While Aryan flaunted a casual look with his grey torn-style T-shirt and frayed jeans, a rather shy Suhana Khan looked conscious of the paparazzi as she walked behind her brother. She opted for a black T-shirt and pants and matched them with a blue denim jacket and a matching purse. Both Aryan and Suhana wore similar black masks and even matching sneakers.

See Photos |Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan represent Shah Rukh Khan at IPL pre-auction event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

This is Aryan’s first public appearance after he was embroiled in a drug case in October last year. He spent a month in jail and was released on bail later. Suhana, on the other hand, has returned to India after pursuing higher studies in New York. She might soon make her Bollywood debut.

 

Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. His actor-friend Juhi Chawla, who is also a co-owner of the team, had her daughter Jhanvi Mehta fill in for her at the event. While Suhana has attended an IPL event for the first time, Aryan Khan represented his father Shah Rukh at the auction last year. Fans even noticed how he raided his father’s wardrobe and wore his Dolce and Gabbana suit on the first day of the auction.

