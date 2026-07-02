Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘dream’ realized: Inside Knight Riders’ Los Angeles cricket stadium

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a new world-class cricket stadium in Los Angeles, marking a major milestone for the sport in the U.S.

Shah Rukh Khan has officially unveiled a new world-class cricket stadium in Los Angeles, marking a significant milestone in the global expansion of the sport. The stadium, developed by his Knight Riders Group in collaboration with Major League Cricket (MLC), is located in Pomona and will serve as the home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan described the project as a long-held dream coming to life and emphasised its purpose beyond sport, calling it a space for entertainment, families, and lasting memories.

Shah Rukh took to his social media to post, “What started as a dream… turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever. Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah220988, & @ICC and Sanjog Gupta for being so supportive. This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @lakriders.”