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Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘dream’ realized: Inside Knight Riders’ Los Angeles cricket stadium
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially unveiled a new cricket stadium in Los Angeles, developed under his Knight Riders Group in collaboration with Major League Cricket.
Shah Rukh Khan has officially unveiled a new world-class cricket stadium in Los Angeles, marking a significant milestone in the global expansion of the sport. The stadium, developed by his Knight Riders Group in collaboration with Major League Cricket (MLC), is located in Pomona and will serve as the home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders franchise.
Shah Rukh Khan described the project as a long-held dream coming to life and emphasised its purpose beyond sport, calling it a space for entertainment, families, and lasting memories.
Shah Rukh took to his social media to post, “What started as a dream… turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever. Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah220988, & @ICC and Sanjog Gupta for being so supportive. This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @lakriders.”
See Shah Rukh Khan’s post here:
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According to reports, the venue is set to play a key role in promoting cricket in the United States, especially as the sport prepares for its inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The stadium will not only host MLC matches but is also expected to be one of the main venues during the Olympic cricket competition.
Reacting to the news, Shah Rukh’s good friend and ace director Farah Khan wrote in the comments section, “Only you could do this.” Shilpa Shetty also reacted with clap emojis.
Grammy-nominated American rapper, singer, and songwriter Raja Kumari also shared a reaction and wrote, “This is right next to my hometown of Claremont CA. Cant wait to see you in Cali @iamsrk ❤️.”
This initiative holds great importance not just for fans of cricket but also for followers of Shah Rukh Khan, given his long-standing passion for the sport. Since the inception of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in 2008, he has remained closely associated with cricket and has continued to actively contribute to building the Knight Riders brand into a globally recognised sporting entity.
SRK co-owns the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders alongside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta and has played a key role in building the Knight Riders brand into a globally recognised cricket franchise.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s next big-screen outing is the much-awaited action-thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand, which is slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026. The film is expected to showcase SRK in a never-seen-before avatar. Adding to the excitement, the film also features his daughter Suhana Khan in a key role, alongside Deepika Padukone, making it one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.
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