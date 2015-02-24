Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication left ‘Raees’ director impressed

When Rahul went to SRK after a year with the narration of a movie plot in ‘Raees’, that required some changes in the second half, he remembered all the details of the first narration.

The director of Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming movie ‘Raees’, Rahul Dholakia, is mighty impressed with the superstar. In a report published in BollywoodHungama.com, when Rahul went to SRK again after a year with the narration of a movie plot, that required some changes in the second half, he remembered all the details of the first narration.

“I went back to him with the second-half of the script after almost a year. He remembered details from the first narration that even I had forgotten. This kind of dedication coming from a superstar of his stature left me deeply impressed,” Rahul stated.

Rahul further adds that it wasn’t difficult to convince Shah Rukh Khan at all. “I had gone to narrate the script to Shah Rukh (Khan) with my producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. I think Shah Rukh got interested. Because at mid-point he said he’s doing the film. I felt like a schoolboy who has just been told he has passed. It’s every director’s nightmare that an actor would get bored during the script narration.”

Rahul who begins shooting for Raees in February-end is now working on Shah Rukh Khan’s look and accent. “He plays a man from the ghetto in Gujarat. He will dress and speak in a particular manner.”

Raees, the film about Prohibition in Gujarat, will be largely shot by its director Rahul Dholakia on a sprawling set in Mumbai representing the slums of Ahmedabad.

“It’s very practical and logical to not take Shah Rukh Khan into the crowds. He is a star with a mammoth following. And he has a massive following in Gujarat. To shoot with him on the streets in Ahmedabad is not only impractical it’s probably suicidalm,” Rahul signs off.

