Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan celebrates turning 21, drops a beautiful post on Instagram. See photo

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turned 21 on Saturday. Suhana, on Sunday, treated her fans to a new picture of herself. She is seen posing for the camera. And if we go by the picture, it seems she was heading for her birthday celebrations. Suhana posted the picture with a caption that read, “Twentyone.” As soon as she dropped the photo, many celebrities commented and sent their love for the star kid. Ananya Panday called her “Tinkerbell” in the comments of the post. She also shared some throwback photos on her Instagram account wishing Suhana on her birthday.

Zoya Akhtar, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor sent their love to Suhana via lovestruck emojis in the comment section. Deanne Panday wrote, “Happy birthday my love.” One of her friends, Nabela, commented, “happy birthdayyyyy! sending so much love and well wishes your way.”

On Saturday, Shanaya Kapoor treated her fans to an adorable video in which Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya are seen grooving to “Yeh Mera Deewana” from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don. “happy birthday my sue❤️ we’re forever going to be dancing together❤️,” she wrote as the caption.

Suhana’s mother and Shah Rukh Khan‘s wife Gauri Khan posted a stunning photo of her daughter with a caption that read, “Happy birthday…. you are loved today , tomorrow and always.”

In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about Suhana and her dream to become an actor.

“While Aryan has now grown up and is more macho, he’s building his body and all, Suhana is more loving. I think she’s the softest person in the house. And AbRam is my little monster,” the actor said adding, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry.”