Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan bursts into laughter as she poses in New York

After a rather stressful October, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was seen laughing with her friends in New York City. Her close friend Priyanka Kedia shared photos of them at Central Park, posing for photos and enjoying a walk. In one video, Suhana is attempting to pose for a ‘candid’, while Priyanka issues instructions. Priyanka is heard saying, “More longing in your eyes, and the hand, reach out, what are you seeing?” Suhana starts laughing.

Other posts on Priyanka’s story see Suhana getting a comfortable hug from Priyanka, or taking a walk. Both Suhana and Priyanka are students at New York University’s Tisch School Of Drama.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family were in the spotlight last month, after his son Aryan was arrested in an alleged involvement in a drugs case. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship on October 2.

(Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Kedia) (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Kedia)

After spending nearly four weeks in jail, Aryan was released on bail, with several conditions in place. He would have to report to the NCB office every Friday between 11 am and 2pm, attend court hearings and join investigations whenever he is summoned. He is also not allowed to establish any contact with his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant, or any other person, who was involved in the case. SRK and Gauri have made no statement to the public, so far.

While SRK and Gauri have not been active on Instagram in the past month, Suhana has been sharing posts, wishing her parents on their birthdays, and sharing childhood photos of Aryan after his bail was announced.