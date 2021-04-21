Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gives a peek inside her sun-soaked New York home

Suhana Khan shared a sun soaked portrait of herself clicked by a friend at her NYC apartment. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s 20-year-old daughter Suhana Khan has shared glimpses of her New York apartment on her Instagram.

Late on Tuesday, Suhana who is completing her film studies at the New York University shared pictures of her sun-bathed apartment in NYC, clicked by one of her friends. Suhana also shared a portrait of herself looking all beautiful in the golden hour in the glamour city.

The star kid also gave a peek into her day at her home in the US where we can see her dining area, her wardrobe and a living area with a backdrop of the city’s skyline. Suhana, with these pictures have tried capturing the sunset glow that has filled up her apartment.

Suhana often shares glimpses from her life in New York, where she can be seen partying with her friends, and dressed up in chic outfits as she steps out for lunches and dinners with her friends from the university, or casually strolling the high-streets of NYC.

While Suhana has been completing her film studies in New York, Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan has completed his education and was seen frequenting Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai before a lockdown was announced due to the exponential rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. At YRF, he is reportedly working as an assistant director on a film.