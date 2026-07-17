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Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star reveals silent battle with bulimia: ‘I wanted to hide and eat’
In her latest Instagram post, Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Sana Saeed revealed battling an eating disorder Bulimia from a young age.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Sana Saeed has revealed that she struggled with bulimia from a young age, saying she spent years suffering in silence because she did not know she had an eating disorder.
In a video posted on her Instagram handle, Sana said, “I cannot constantly want to hide and eat or be worried that she [someone] will enter my room and think that I am overeating. I remember when I started reading the book, I was like… because you are so scared, you finally know what the problem is and you don’t want to face it. You have lived with it for so many years; you think something is absolutely wrong with you.”
The actor, who also starred in Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra’s Student Of The Year (2012), shared that it was tough to accept that she has bulimia. “I remember telling myself, ‘Okay, it’s some sort of an eating disorder. But it’s not this,’ because it was so difficult for me to admit to myself that I had bulimia. I never heard about it growing up. I wish I’d heard about it, so I would have gone straight to the problem,” she added.
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Along with the post, Sana Saeed wrote in the caption, “I didn’t know I had an eating disorder for years. Not because I wasn’t suffering, but because I had never heard the words. Growing up, nobody talked about it. There was no language for what I was going through, so I carried it silently and alone for a long time. When I finally read about bulimia, I understood for the first time what was happening to me. And even then, the shame of admitting it, even just to myself, took years to move through.”
“I am fully recovered and I have never felt more at home in my body or my life. If you are struggling, please reach out to someone you trust or look for eating disorder support in your region. You deserve real help from someone qualified to give it,” she concluded.
For the unversed, Bulimia is a serious eating disorder marked by episodes of binge eating followed by compensatory behaviours such as fasting or excessive exercise.
Disclaimer: This article highlights a personal account of dealing with an eating disorder and is intended purely for informational and educational purposes. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, food-related anxiety, or mental distress, please seek guidance from a qualified healthcare professional.
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