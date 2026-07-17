Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star reveals silent battle with bulimia: ‘I wanted to hide and eat’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Sana Saeed has revealed that she struggled with bulimia from a young age, saying she spent years suffering in silence because she did not know she had an eating disorder.

In a video posted on her Instagram handle, Sana said, “I cannot constantly want to hide and eat or be worried that she [someone] will enter my room and think that I am overeating. I remember when I started reading the book, I was like… because you are so scared, you finally know what the problem is and you don’t want to face it. You have lived with it for so many years; you think something is absolutely wrong with you.”